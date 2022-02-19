Anti-epidemic supplies provided by China arrive in Solomon Islands

新华网) 13:21, February 19, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming (R) and Solomon Islands Minister for Health and Medical Services Culwick Togamana pose for a photo in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Feb. 18, 2022. (The Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

SYDNEY, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrived in the Solomon Islands on Friday to help the South Pacific island nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies included oxygen generators, oximeters, protective suits and over 300,000 test kits.

Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming said China is willing to further strengthen its cooperation and exchanges with the Solomon Islands in all areas in a bid to promote a better future for the bilateral relationship.

Solomon Islands Minister for Health and Medical Services Culwick Togamana expressed gratitude for the Chinese government and people.

He said the timely-donated test kits would be dispersed to hospitals, area health centers, post aides and other rural institutions throughout the country.

All these medical consignments are essential resources that will increase the country's capacity and capability to deal with the pandemic, he said.

The Solomon Islands is struggling to curb the local transmission of coronavirus, which continues to overload its health system.

Government data showed a total of 5,043 cases have been reported as of Wednesday since community transmission began in the South Pacific nation in January 2020, but health authorities believe that the figure is under-reported due to the limited testing capacity.

Health authorities also warned the public that the health system can not cater to all who tested positive or showed symptoms of COVID-19, as the current isolation facilities within and outside of established health facilities are congested. ■

Anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrive in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Feb. 18, 2022. A new batch of anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrived in the Solomon Islands on Friday to help the South Pacific island nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

Solomon Islands Minister for Health and Medical Services Culwick Togamana attends a ceremony in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Feb. 18, 2022. A new batch of anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrived in the Solomon Islands on Friday to help the South Pacific island nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

Anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrive in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Feb. 18, 2022. A new batch of anti-epidemic supplies provided by the Chinese government arrived in the Solomon Islands on Friday to help the South Pacific island nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

