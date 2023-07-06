Home>>
Solomon Islands PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:05, July 06, 2023
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare will pay an official visit to China from July 9 to 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Thursday.
