Solomon Islands PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:05, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare will pay an official visit to China from July 9 to 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Thursday.

