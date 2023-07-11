Xi expounds on China's policy toward Pacific island countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023.

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon met with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing.

Xi said as China and Pacific island countries are all developing countries, they should strengthen mutual help and assistance under the framework of South-South cooperation.

He pointed out that China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries, and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small. China fully respects the will of Pacific island countries and pursues extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and win-win results. China fully respects the cultural traditions of Pacific island countries, and adheres to harmony in diversity and shared beauty of diverse cultures. China fully respects the unity and self-reliance of Pacific island countries, and supports them in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, contributing to the building of a peaceful, harmonious, secure, inclusive and prosperous Blue Pacific.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with visiting Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

