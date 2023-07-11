Home>>
Prime minister of Solomon Islands lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:28, July 11, 2023
Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
