Xi: As long as friendship begins, there will be a bright future

(People's Daily App) 14:48, July 11, 2023

President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

Xi recalled their meeting in October 2019, saying that the friendly cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands has been at the forefront of China's relations with Pacific island countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)