Home>>
Xi: As long as friendship begins, there will be a bright future
(People's Daily App) 14:48, July 11, 2023
President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on Monday afternoon.
Xi recalled their meeting in October 2019, saying that the friendly cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands has been at the forefront of China's relations with Pacific island countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Prime minister of Solomon Islands lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
- Full text: Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Featuring Mutual Respect and Common Development for a New Era Between the People's Republic of China and Solomon Islands
- Xi meets Sogavare, urging enhanced China-Solomon Islands cooperation
- Chinese premier holds talks with prime minister of Solomon Islands
- Xi expounds on China's policy toward Pacific island countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.