China's top legislator meets with PM of Solomon Islands

Xinhua) 17:01, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with visiting Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2019, bilateral relations have developed rapidly and shown a positive and sound momentum.

"The National People's Congress of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the National Parliament of Solomon Islands, focus on implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, give full play to the unique role of the legislative bodies, and make positive contributions to the development of China-Solomon Islands comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development in the new era," Zhao said.

Pointing out the concept and practice of Chinese modernization, Zhao said the new achievements of Chinese modernization will provide new opportunities for the development of the world.

"China is willing to deepen strategic communication with the Solomon Islands, tap cooperation potential and build an even closer community of shared future between China and Pacific island countries," Zhao added.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, Sogavare said, noting that Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and push for deeper and more solid bilateral relations.

