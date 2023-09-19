Xi replies to letter from chairman of Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Tigers veterans

September 19, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation Jeffrey Greene and Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer and Mel McMullen on Tuesday last week.

In his reply, Xi said he hopes that the spirit of Flying Tigers will be carried on from generation to generation among Chinese and American peoples.

