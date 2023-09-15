Xi sends congratulatory letter to cross-Strait youth development forum

Xinhua) 13:38, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to the sixth cross-Strait youth development forum that opened on the same day in Hangzhou City of Zhejiang Province.

Xi emphasized the vital role of youth as the hope of the country and the future of the nation, hailing the forum as an important platform for youth from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to exchange ideas, foster mutual understanding, and learn from each other.

Xi expressed his hope that through the forum, more young people across the Taiwan Strait would become close friends and good partners working together for a better future.

Stressing that realizing national rejuvenation is the shared aspiration of all the Chinese people, Xi welcomed young people from Taiwan to pursue and fulfill their dreams on the mainland.

He called on young people across the Taiwan Strait to keep pace with the trends of history and safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and national unity.

Xi also urged them to remain committed to the right path of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and ensure that the future of cross-Strait relations remains firmly in hands of Chinese people on both sides of the Strait.

