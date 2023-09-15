Xi stresses building general offices of Party committees, governments into model organs

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded efforts to build the general offices of Communist Party of China (CPC) committees and governments into model organs that can be trusted by the Party and meet the expectations of the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the work of the general offices in the new era.

Xi said that the general offices of Party committees and governments play a special and significant role in the governance system of the Party and the country and shoulder important responsibilities.

On the new journey, the general offices ought to resolutely uphold the Party Central Committee's centralized and unified leadership and always follow the Party Central Committee closely in thought, political stance and action, Xi noted.

He urged the general offices to play a better role as the advisors and assistants of Party committees and governments, and make new and greater contributions to building China into a strong country and to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPC Central Committee General Office, relayed Xi's instructions during a meeting of secretaries-general of Party committees and governments from across the nation, which was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday.

Attendees of the meeting pledged to implement the principles of Xi's speeches and instructions into every aspect of the work of the general offices.

