Xi's Imprint on the Era | "Mother's Heart"

"Mother's Heart"

This sewing kit, just slightly larger than the palm of a hand, features a subtle yellow hue and is adorned with characters reading "Niangdexin" (meaning "Mother's Heart") embroidered in vibrant red thread.

In 1969, Xi Jinping, who was not yet even 16, packed his bags and went to Liangjiahe in northern Shaanxi.

Before departure, his mother Qi Xin made this sewing kit for him.

It was a common household item in China in those days, as clothes would get worn out when people did physical work, making sewing a necessary life skill.

During his seven years in Liangjiahe, Xi honed his abilities and grew up, always carrying this small gift from his mother with him.

After taking up a leadership position, Xi became increasingly busy, and was very rarely able to go home to be with his mother. She would call to comfort him and said: "The best way to show your parents your filial piety is to do well at work."

Xi loves his mother very much.

Whenever he can, he spends as much time with her as possible.

Many Chinese people remember that on the bookshelf in Xi's office, there is a photo of him walking with his mother.

