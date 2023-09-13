Xi encourages customs workers to better serve nation

09:09, September 13, 2023 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

Border on the Khunjerab Pass, symbol of China-Pakistan friendship road. [Photo by Wang Lie/China Daily]

President Xi Jinping has called on China's customs workers to better fulfill their duties and responsibilities in serving the nation's high-quality development and high-level opening-up.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Monday in a letter replying to customs officers at Khunjerab Pass, the land port on the China-Pakistan border in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

He praised the customs officers for their outstanding achievements and hardworking spirit in overcoming difficulties, such as the harsh weather conditions, and dedicating themselves to their frontline duties at the border.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the customs rank system in China, Xi said that he would like to take this opportunity to extend his sincere greetings to all customs workers throughout the country.

Xi emphasized the significant role of the customs service in safeguarding the nation's borders and promoting development.

He encouraged the customs officers to promote fine conduct and improve supervision and services to strengthen border security.

Xi urged them to become gatekeepers who can better serve the Party and the people, actively contributing to building a strong country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Khunjerab Pass, located on the Pamir Plateau, is the only land port between China and Pakistan.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the customs rank system in China, workers stationed at Khunjerab Pass recently wrote to Xi, expressing their determination to contribute to advancing Chinese modernization.

