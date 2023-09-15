Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum

Xinhua) 13:51, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum, which was held on the same day in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

In his letter, Xi said China-Europe Railway Express had built a new platform for economic and trade cooperation along the route, effectively guaranteed the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and injected new impetus into the development of the world economy.

China will continue to work with all sides to uphold the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and make new and greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Themed "Deepening Interconnectivity and Promoting Win-Win Cooperation," the forum was jointly hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and some local governments.

