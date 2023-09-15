Home>>
Xi's article on education to be published
(Xinhua) 16:09, September 15, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on developing China into a leading country in education by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Saturday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 18th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
