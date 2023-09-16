Xi meets Cambodian prime minister

Xinhua) 09:22, September 16, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Great Hall of the People on Friday.

Xi pointed out that Prime Minister Hun Manet chose China as the destination for his first bilateral visit after taking office, which fully demonstrates the great importance the new Cambodian government attaches to consolidating and developing China-Cambodia friendship.

China and Cambodia are ironclad friends, Xi said, adding that over the past 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two sides have always maintained a high degree of mutual trust, treated each other as equals, achieved win-win results, and firmly supported each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Xi stressed that China firmly supports Cambodia in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and stands ready to maintain regular strategic communication with Cambodia and deepen the exchange of governance experience.

He said the two sides should make good use of the mechanism of the intergovernmental coordinating committee and implement the new action plan for building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Xi also called on both sides to enrich the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, jointly build the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor," and promote the early implementation of relevant key cooperation projects.

China is willing to carry out regular law enforcement and security cooperation with Cambodia and continue to crack down on cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, said Xi.

He said the two sides should continue to host activities to celebrate the "China-Cambodia Friendship Year" and expand cooperation in the fields of youth, localities, education, tourism and health so that China-Cambodia friendship will bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi pointed out that no matter how the international and regional situation may change, China is always Cambodia's most reliable friend and staunch supporter, and that China stands ready to join hands with Cambodia to uphold international fairness and justice and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Hun Manet said that he chose China as the destination for his first official visit to show that the new Cambodian government will continue to firmly pursue a friendly policy toward China and further carry forward the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China.

The prime minister said Cambodia will abide by the one-China principle, firmly support China in safeguarding its core interests, and support the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi.

Cambodia appreciates China's long-term strong support and assistance for Cambodia's economic and social development, and is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen Belt and Road cooperation, and push for further development of bilateral cooperation in industry, agriculture, investment, culture and other fields under the "Diamond Hexagon" framework, Hun Manet said.

Hun Manet noted that the Cambodian side is willing to closely cooperate with China in regional and international affairs to push the bilateral ties to a new height.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)