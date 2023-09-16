Xi's article on education to be published

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on developing China into a leading country in education will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 18th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

A strong education system contributes to the strength of a country, according to the article.

China has built the largest education system in the world and its overall level of modern education development has reached the upper-middle range globally, it says.

This fully demonstrates that the path of developing socialist education with Chinese characteristics is correct, the article adds.

The article noted that it is essential to uphold the Party's overall leadership in education and carry out the basic task of fostering virtue through education.

It is crucial to follow a people-centered approach to developing education and speed up its modernization to provide strong support for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, the article says.

The goal of developing China into a leading country in education is to nurture new generations of capable young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills who will fully develop socialism and carry forward the socialist cause, and those who will play vital roles in socialist modernization, it says.

According to the article, efforts should be made to effectively leverage world-class educational resources and innovation factors to establish China as a major world hub for education with great influence.

