City view of Yaounde in Cameroon
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Reunification Monument (R) and a sculpture in Yaounde, Cameroon.
Situated on the hilly areas of central Cameroon at an altitude of 750 meters, Yaounde is the capital and second largest city in Cameroon. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows the city view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the street view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows the city view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Yaounde Conference Center in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Yaounde Conference Center in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows the street view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the street view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the street view in Yaounde, Cameroon.
