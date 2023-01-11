Three kidnappers killed in Cameroon's North region
YAOUNDE, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least three kidnappers have been killed in Cameroon's North region, according to local and security sources.
The kidnappers were killed on Sunday in raids carried out by Cameroon's elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), in the Mayo-Rey division of the region, the army said in a brief statement on Monday.
"They were heavily armed. The BIR seized their weapons. The kidnappers are well-known deserters of the army of a neighboring country," a senior army official who asked not to be named told Xinhua by phone.
The army has stepped up security in the region where ransom kidnapping is said to be gaining ground.
On Monday, the National Gendarmerie said its forces have also arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Demsa locality of the region.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese medical team provides free health care services in rural Cameroon
- UN condemns attack on hospital in Cameroon
- World Art Day marked in Cameroon
- Cameroon health minister awards Chinese medical workers with special medals
- Chinese doctors train Cameroonian medical personnel in traditional medicine
- Feature: As Cameroon prepares for AFCON, Chinese-built stadiums revive football, businesses
- Cameroon says administers 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including over half from China
- China reassures Cameroon of construction of new National Assembly building
- China donates foodstuff, basic items to vulnerable people in Cameroon
- China donates musical, theatre equipment to Cameroon
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.