Breeding base for world's highest-flying birds in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:50, September 14, 2023

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

The 4.5-square kilometer lake is home to a large number of bar-headed geese, one of the world's highest-flying birds in Qinghai.

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)