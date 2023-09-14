Breeding base for world's highest-flying birds in Qinghai
Aerial view of Bande Lake on the Tuotuo River, the headwaters of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
The 4.5-square kilometer lake is home to a large number of bar-headed geese, one of the world's highest-flying birds in Qinghai.
