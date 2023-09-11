China sweeps seven golds at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 09:52, September 11, 2023

China's Ma Long (M), Fan Zhendong (L) and Liang Jingkun (R) pose at the men's singles awarding ceremony of the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xianghao)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China dominated the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships, clinching all seven gold medals on offer here on Sunday.

The tournament concluded with world No. 2 Ma Long securing a victory over top-seeded Fan Zhendong in the men's singles.

Ma Long of China serves in the men's singles final against Fan Zhendong of China at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xianghao)

Ma edged out world No. 1 Fan in a closely contested match, winning in five sets, 3-2. Earlier in the day's semifinals, Fan and Ma have defeated their respective opponents, Liang Jingkun of China and Lin Yun Ju of Chinese Taipei.

Earlier, the women's doubles final was another all-Chinese affair, with Wang Manyu and Chen Meng emerging victorious 3-0 over Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi in a swift 27-minute match.

In the semifinals leading up to the final, Wang and Chen overcame the Japanese duo of Kihara Miyuu and Nagasaki Miyu. Meanwhile, Sun and Wang bested South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin.

The championships featured seven events of both men's and women's singles, doubles, teams, and mixed doubles.

