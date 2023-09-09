Chinese products fair in Istanbul lures thousands of visitors

Xinhua) 10:19, September 09, 2023

ISTANBUL, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 50,000 products from nearly 600 Chinese companies are being showcased at a Chinese products fair in Istanbul, Türkiye, attracting thousands of visitors.

The fair, named "China Homelife Türkiye," started on Thursday and runs through Saturday. It features a wide range of products, including textiles, ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, construction materials, and household appliances.

The fair attracted business people from different provinces in Türkiye, with the fairgrounds packed with visitors.

Mustafa Ozturk, a security equipment trader doing business in China, came all the way from the Central Anatolian province of Eskisehir to visit the fair.

"The Chinese are very hardworking people. That's why it's a pleasure for me to do business with them, and we make good money. We thank them," Ozturk told Xinhua at the fair.

The businessman negotiated with several companies at the fair and discovered some desirable products that could be added to his portfolio. "I hope we will include them in our product range in the future and develop our business," he said.

Selcuk Kutuk, an electrical engineer, was among the visitors. "The fair is very good," Kutuk told Xinhua. "It looks successful, and we have the opportunity to get to know the Chinese companies operating in our sector."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)