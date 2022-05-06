Home>>
Los Angeles County Fair launched after two-year hiatus
(Xinhua) 13:21, May 06, 2022
People visit the 2022 Los Angeles County Fair in California, the United States, on May 5, 2022. The Los Angeles County Fair was launched on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Pigs race during the 2022 Los Angeles County Fair in California, the United States on May 5, 2022. The Los Angeles County Fair was launched on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
People watch pig racing during the 2022 Los Angeles County Fair in California, the United States, on May 5, 2022. The Los Angeles County Fair was launched on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
