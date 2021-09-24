17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opens

Xinhua) 08:34, September 24, 2021

An exhibitor in Han-style costumes works at the 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 23, 2021. The 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened Thursday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)