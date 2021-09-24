Home>>
17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opens
(Xinhua) 08:34, September 24, 2021
An exhibitor in Han-style costumes works at the 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 23, 2021. The 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened Thursday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.