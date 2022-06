Shandong holds culture and tourism commodities fair

Xinhua) 09:32, June 28, 2022

Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows a pouch displayed during a culture and tourism commodities fair in Qufu of Jining, east China's Shandong Province. A culture and tourism commodities fair to promote culture and tourism industry in Shandong Province is held here Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows tiger-shaped artwares from Weifang City of east China's Shandong Province during a culture and tourism commodities fair in Qufu, Jining City of Shandong. A culture and tourism commodities fair to promote culture and tourism industry in Shandong Province is held here Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Visitors look at various products during a culture and tourism commodities fair in Qufu of Jining, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2022. A culture and tourism commodities fair to promote culture and tourism industry in Shandong Province is held here Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

