We Are China

People visit Chinese Products Fair in Istanbul, Turkey

Xinhua) 08:51, June 14, 2022

People visit the Chinese Products Fair at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People visit the Chinese Products Fair at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People visit the Chinese Products Fair at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

People visit the Chinese Products Fair at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)