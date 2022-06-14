Home>>
People visit Chinese Products Fair in Istanbul, Turkey
(Xinhua) 08:51, June 14, 2022
People visit the Chinese Products Fair at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)
