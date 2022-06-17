VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair held in Paris, France

Xinhua) 13:27, June 17, 2022

A self-driving bus made by China's CRRC Electric Vehicle is seen at the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022. The 2022 VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair kicked off here on Wednesday, and will last until Saturday. More than 2,000 exhibitors participated in the event. VivaTech is the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation and the power of technology in transforming business and society. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Attendees visit the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

An Audi skysphere concept car is on display at VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

Attendees visit the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

Attendees visit the Huawei pavilion at VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

Attendees visit the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

Attendees visit a pavilion at VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

Attendees visit the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

A visitor tries Skin Screen, advanced skin analysis service at the pavilion of l'Oreal at VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

The pavilion of La Poste is seen at VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair during its opening day in Paris, France, June 15, 2022.

