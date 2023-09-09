Zambian president to visit China

Xinhua) 09:29, September 09, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 10 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

"Zambia is an important country in southern Africa. China and Zambia enjoy a traditional friendship. The two countries have deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation and maintained sound cooperation in international and regional affairs," spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing, when responding to a question on the visit.

The year 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.

She said during President Hakainde Hichilema's visit, President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony and banquet for him, and the two heads of state will hold talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet with President Hichilema. President Hichilema will also travel to Jiangxi and Fujian provinces, and Shenzhen City.

"We believe that President Hichilema's visit will give a new boost to the all-round, in-depth growth of China-Zambia relations and further advance our friendly cooperation," Mao added.

