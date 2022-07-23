Construction of Chinese-built hydropower plant in Zambia nears completion
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema speaks after touring the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station in Southern Province, Zambia, July 21, 2022. Hichilema on Thursday toured the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station, a Chinese-built hydropower plant.
The project was a milestone in the relationship between the two countries, said the president.
The construction of the 750 megawatts power plant is nearing completion, as four of the five generators are already commissioned and the fifth will be finished by the end of this year. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station under construction in Southern Province, Zambia. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday toured the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station, a Chinese-built hydropower plant.
