Zambian information minister meets with Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 08:44, January 26, 2022

LUSAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's Information Minister Chushi Kasanda met with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie via video link Monday. They exchanged views on Zambia-China relations and bilateral practical cooperation.

During the meeting, Kasanda said that China plays a leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as an example for the world.

She said Zambia is willing to learn China's advanced experience in media building and remain in contact with China on issues of common concern, hoping that China could provide more support to Zambia, the information ministry said in a statement released Tuesday.

The minister also recalled that China supported Zambia during the struggle for independence.

"The Zambian people will always remember the gesture of selflessness by the Chinese people when they rendered support to Zambia by constructing the TAZARA (Railway) at a time when China itself was facing economic challenges and also at a time when Zambia had no reliable route to the sea for her imports and exports. Such unrelenting support is a strong and clear indication that China is indeed an all-weather friend to Zambia," she said.

She also applauded the cooperation between Zambia and China at the global level.

Ambassador Li said that the "all-weather" friendship between China and Zambia goes way back with fruitful outcomes of practical cooperation. Zambia is one of the major beneficiary countries of China's development. The Chinese side is willing to enhance cooperation with Zambia in the production of film and TV shows, media practitioners' capacity building, and information infrastructure construction under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Li hoped that Zambia could work out more preferential policies for attracting businesses and investment, building a good environment for Chinese investment.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)