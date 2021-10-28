Home>>
Confucius Institute at University of Zambia organizes fourth jobs and career expo in Lusaka
(Xinhua) 08:28, October 28, 2021
People attend a jobs and career expo at the University of Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, on Oct. 27, 2021. The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Wednesday held the fourth jobs and career expo where Chinese enterprises based in the southern African nation showcased themselves and tried to lure the local workforce, especially graduating students. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)
