China-funded conference center to give impetus to Zambia's MICE industry

15:47, February 19, 2022 By Elias Shilangwa ( Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows the exterior of the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

LUSAKA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Apart from adding beauty to Zambia, the completion of an ultra-modern conference center funded by China will be an added impetus to the development of Zambia's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions) industry.

The construction of the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, is 87 percent complete, with the contractor saying it will be ready for handover to the government in March ahead of the scheduled handover date in April 2022.

An on-the-spot visit by Xinhua to the site found work in progress as both local and Chinese workers were busy working.

Elias Mpondela, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at China Jiangsu International Economic Technical Cooperation Group, the Chinese firm constructing the facility, said the construction of the conference center with the state-of-the-art facilities will enable Zambia to start hosting huge conferences.

While the construction of the facility is meant for the hosting of this year's African Union (AU) summit, the benefits of having such an iconic facility will outlive the summit, with the tourism sector set to benefit through conference tourism, Mpondela said.

"This positions Zambia in a way that we can have conferences that run away from Zambia and go to other countries begin to come here," he told Xinhua in an interview after the tour of the facility.

He, however, said there is need to construct some five-star hotels near the facility as a way to encourage more tourists in the country.

According to him, the construction of the facility not only cements the bilateral relations that have existed between the two countries but also enhances people-to-people relations.

Elias Mpondela, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at China Jiangsu International Economic Technical Cooperation Group, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Lusaka, Zambia, on Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

"We have done extremely well. I think that the speed at which this facility has progressed is amazing. Within one year we have achieved incredible progress and we are standing at about 87 percent from completion," he added.

The construction of the facility has so far brought economic benefits to the country with over 500 direct jobs while other sectors like suppliers are benefiting indirectly through supplying various services, Mpondela said.

He said the Chinese workers were transferring skills to their local counterparts, a situation that will benefit the country once the Chinese nationals leave.

Tadalisika Zulu, the clerk of Works at the Department of Public Infrastructure in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, said the pace at which works were moving gives optimism that the facility will be completed on schedule.

She expressed happiness over the quality of works being done by the Chinese contractor as well as the work culture exhibited so far.

The facility whose main conference room has a holding capacity of about 4,000 people started construction in 2020.

"This ultra-modern conference center will boost Zambia's infrastructure capacity to host high-level international conferences and meetings," then-President Edgar Lungu said at the groundbreaking ceremony in February 2020.

He said the people of Zambia treasure the unbreakable bond of friendship and brotherhood between Zambia and China.

