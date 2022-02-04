Zambia to continue to support China-invested fertilizer plant project: authority

Xinhua) 16:17, February 04, 2022

LUSAKA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) will continue to support the construction of a China-invested fertilizer manufacturing plant, its acting chief said Thursday.

Albert Halwampa, acting Director-General of the ZDA, also praised the progress that has been made since United Fertilizer, subsidiary of the Chinese firm Wonderful Group, launched the construction works of its 300-million-U.S. dollar fertilizer plant in November.

In remarks delivered after visiting the construction works of the plant in Lusaka, the official said the ZDA was happy that the company was not only looking at satisfying the local market but targeting the export market as well.

He further expressed delight that the plant was environmentally friendly.

The plant, which is scheduled to launch officially in July, is expected to produce 300,000 tons of fertilizer annually after its launch, according to the United Fertilizer.

