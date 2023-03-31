Zambia opposition parties submit protest letter on U.S. VP visit

Xinhua) 10:52, March 31, 2023

Chilufya Tayali, leader of the opposition Economic and Equity Party, speaks during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 30, 2023. Some opposition parties on Thursday presented a letter of protest at the U.S. embassy in Zambia against a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Xinhua)

LUSAKA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Some opposition parties on Thursday presented a letter of protest at the U.S. embassy in Zambia against a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

The letter was presented ahead of Harris' visit, which coincides with the second so-called Summit for Democracy. The U.S. vice president is expected to arrive in Zambia on Friday after visiting Ghana and Tanzania.

Chilufya Tayali, leader of the opposition Economic and Equity Party, addressed journalists outside the embassy, saying the letter was meant to tell Harris that Zambians were unhappy with her visit and that America had no moral right to discuss democracy.

"While America is talking about democracy, American democracy has done more harm than good to a number of countries, especially third-world countries like Zambia," said Tayali.

Tayali expressed concern that the Americans were bent on super-imposing their democracy on Zambia, their social culture and other values. He said Zambia can define its own democracy and does not need America to give lectures on democracy.

America cannot come and teach Zambians about democracy when their democracy has waged many wars throughout the world, he added.

While appreciating America's help to Zambia, Tayali expressed concerns that conditions are attached.

According to Tayali, America should not pressure Zambia to avoid associating with China or Russia.

He said China has built and modernized Zambia's airports and roads the American vice president would be using while in Zambia. "They (China) did many other things without giving us conditions on how we should live or who we should embrace as partners."

Fred M'membe, leader of the opposition Socialist Party, has questioned why America should teach Africa about democracy, given its history of opposing the continent's liberation struggles and supporting colonial regimes.

"The truth is we cannot have democracy where there is hegemony of the strongest, mightiest, imperialist power. We cannot have democracy where another country dictates to a country's resources, a country's decision," he said on his Facebook page.

