Two U.S. army helicopters collide over Kentucky
(Xinhua) 14:32, March 30, 2023
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Two U.S. army helicopters collided during a routine training mission over Kentucky at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday (0200 GMT Thursday), media reported, citing an army spokeswoman.
The state of the crew members was unknown.
