Zambia to re-engage China on sports diplomacy, youth exchange program: official

Xinhua) 10:09, January 24, 2023

LUSAKA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China is among other foreign nations that Zambia is re-engaging in sports diplomacy and exchange program to create entrepreneurship among Zambian youth, a government official said Monday.

Kangwa Chileshe, permanent secretary in charge of Sports and Youth in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art, said the government was committed to working with China in the development of sports.

"The ministry of foreign affairs and internal security has written to our foreign missions abroad on the consideration to embark on sports diplomacy and exchange programs," he said in an interview.

Chileshe said there was a need for Zambia to create entrepreneurship for the youth, suggesting that youth should be attractive in the job market.

He said so far China has constructed two stadia in Zambia, adding that the government has since asked China to reconsider carrying out maintenance works of the sports infrastructure.

"We had a tedious task to replace one of the rooftops at the Heroes Stadium which was damaged, we have engaged a local company to carry out the works, (and) going forward we shall be engaging the Chinese to carry out routine maintenance of our national sports infrastructure," he said.

According to Chileshe, all good working sports and exchange initiatives with the Chinese will be revived by the government because China was a key partner in national and sports development.

Zambia will continue to promote Zambia's tourism to countries like China using sports, he said.

