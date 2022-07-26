China to participate as "country of honor" at Zambia's premier agriculture, commercial show

Xinhua) 09:44, July 26, 2022

LUSAKA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China will participate as a "country of honor" at Zambia's premier agricultural and commercial show which starts this week, organizers said Monday.

The 94th Agricultural and Commercial Show which returns after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held from July 27 to Aug. 1, under the theme of "Innovation through Technology, Technology Transforms Business."

Duncan Mfula, the president of the Agricultural and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia Limited, said the decision to invite China as a "country of honor" was arrived at following the Chinese government's decision to organize 110 firms to participate in the event.

He told reporters during a press briefing that out of the over 20 foreign countries participating in this year's event, China was the only country that has organized a large number of companies to exhibit at the event.

"As we were going to invite them for the show, we were visited by the Chinese embassy who indicated that they will bring 90 companies but this has been increased to 110. And as a gesture of appreciation, we decided to invite them as country of honor," he said.

He also said organizers will, during the course of the event, sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Chamber while another memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) and the Chinese Chamber.

According to him, about 2,400 delegates will participate in business luncheons during the event which will be held under strictly observed COVID-19 regulations.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)