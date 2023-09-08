National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) put into full use

This photo taken in 2023 shows the interior view of National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua)

TIANJIN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The second phase of construction of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) was completed on Thursday and the center launched its first exhibition on the same day, meaning the project in north China's Tianjin Municipality has been put into full use.

The center is a landmark project that will serve the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and undertake Beijing's relocated non-capital functions, according to the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

The center was built by the Ministry of Commerce and the Tianjin Municipal People's Government. The project was constructed in two phases, with the first phase put into use in June 2021.

It has a total construction area of 1.38 million square meters and is the third national-level exhibition venue in China, with the other two located in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

The center has many functions, including exhibition and conference hosting, and contains offices, a hotel, and more than 100 meeting rooms and VIP rooms. Plans have been made to build it into the world's leading green, intelligent and innovative convention and exhibition complex.

During the second phase of construction, a conference center with an area of more than 2,700 square meters was built in the central hall, capable of accommodating more than 2,000 people.

This aerial photo taken in 2023 shows the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua)

