China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:29, September 02, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, concluded its fifth session on Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt the revised Law on Administrative Reconsideration, the foreign state immunity law and a decision to amend the Civil Procedure Law.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws and effectuate the decision.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Lawmakers adopted a decision to extend a trial program allowing lawyers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to obtain licenses and practice in nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.

Lawmakers also ratified an extradition treaty with Ecuador, and approved a deputy qualification report and personnel appointments and removals.

Addressing the meeting, Zhao called for efforts to steadily advance high-quality legislation work to provide firm legal guarantees for building a strong China and achieving national rejuvenation.

He stressed the importance of practicing whole-process people's democracy throughout the legislation work, improving the mechanisms for deputies to engage in the work and expanding channels for the public to participate in the law-making process.

Zhao also chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the meeting.

