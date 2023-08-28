China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:24, August 28, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its fifth session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft revision to the Law on Administrative Reconsideration, a draft foreign state immunities law, a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, a draft revision to the Company Law, and a draft value-added tax law.

Lawmakers will also review a draft preschool education law, a draft academic degrees law, and a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, among other reports and bills.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)