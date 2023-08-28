Home>>
China's top legislature starts standing committee session
(Xinhua) 14:24, August 28, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its fifth session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.
The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft revision to the Law on Administrative Reconsideration, a draft foreign state immunities law, a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, a draft revision to the Company Law, and a draft value-added tax law.
Lawmakers will also review a draft preschool education law, a draft academic degrees law, and a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, among other reports and bills.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature schedules standing committee session
- Top legislature appoints officials, reviews law
- China's top legislature holds session, foreign minister, central bank governor appointed
- China's top legislature to convene session on Tuesday
- China's top legislator calls on NPC deputies to play bigger role in lawmaking
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.