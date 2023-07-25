Home>>
China's top legislature to convene session on Tuesday
(Xinhua) 11:25, July 25, 2023
Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the eighth meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will convene a session on Tuesday to review a draft criminal law amendment and a decision on official appointment and removal.
The decision to convene the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) was made Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator calls on NPC deputies to play bigger role in lawmaking
- China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
- China's top legislature to set up deputies affairs commission
- Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session
- China's top legislature mulls establishing new working body
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.