China's top legislature to convene session on Tuesday

Xinhua) 11:25, July 25, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the eighth meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will convene a session on Tuesday to review a draft criminal law amendment and a decision on official appointment and removal.

The decision to convene the fourth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) was made Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

