China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

Xinhua) 10:00, August 22, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the tenth meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its fifth session from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers at the session will review draft revisions to the administrative reconsideration law and the company law, a draft law on foreign countries' state immunity and a draft law on value-added tax, as well as a draft amendment to the civil procedure law.

The NPC Standing Committee session is also expected to review bills on draft laws on preschool education and on academic degrees respectively, a bill on a draft revision to the law on public security administrative penalties, and a bill on a draft decision regarding extending the authorization for the State Council to carry out a pilot program that enables law practitioners from Hong Kong and Macao to practice law in certain cities on the mainland.

The legislators will also review a bill on the ratification of an extradition treaty with Ecuador.

Other documents to be submitted at the session include reports on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan and on the implementation of this year's budget.

