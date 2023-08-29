China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:12, August 29, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its fifth session Monday in Beijing.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft revision to the Law on Administrative Reconsideration, a draft foreign state immunities law, and a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, all submitted by the NPC Constitution and Law Committee to the session.

In its reports to the session, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the three drafts are already relatively mature, and suggested the session adopt them.

Lawmakers also deliberated a draft revision to the Company Law, a draft value-added tax law, a draft preschool education law, a draft academic degrees law, and a draft revision to the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security.

The session reviewed a draft decision on extending a trial program allowing lawyers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to obtain licenses and practice in nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. Lawmakers also deliberated an extradition treaty with Ecuador.

They heard a report on the implementation of the plan for national economic and social development since this year, a report on the execution of budget since this year, a report on the financial transfer payment, a report on the work for ensuring national food security, and a report on the work against domestic violence.

Lawmakers also deliberated a report on deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills.

