Top legislature holds joint inquiry meeting on food security

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Wednesday held a joint meeting to deliberate and inquire about a report on the work for ensuring national food security.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the inquiry, lawmakers asked questions on topics such as improving policies to reinforce the foundations for food security, ensuring grain quality and safety, accelerating efforts to invigorate the seed industry, and refining the mechanisms for compensating major grain-producing areas.

Vice Premier Liu Guozhong and officials from various ministries and central government agencies attended the meeting.

Zhao said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, China has blazed a path of ensuring food security with Chinese characteristics.

He stressed the importance of implementing the national food security strategy and reinforcing the foundations for food security on all fronts to ensure that China's food supply remains firmly in its own hands.

Efforts must be made to implement the strictest possible system for farmland protection and bolster China's self-reliance and strength in agricultural science and technology, said Zhao.

He also called on the NPC and its standing committee to advance the deliberation and revision of the draft law on food security.

