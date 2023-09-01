China's top legislator meets President of Benin

Xinhua) 15:37, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon, in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao said that China and Benin enjoy long-standing and profound friendship. In recent years, under the leadership of two heads of state, China-Benin relations have maintained a good momentum of development.

Noting that President Talon is invited to attend the Global Trade in Services Summit on Saturday, Zhao said the two countries attach great importance to practical cooperation and their bilateral relations will surely reach a new level.

Zhao introduced the concept and practice of whole-process people's democracy in China, saying that democracy comes in many forms, and it is impossible for it to be the same everywhere.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the National Assembly of Benin, share experience in democracy-building and the rule of law, and provide sound legal guarantees for bilateral practical cooperation, said Zhao.

Talon said China's achievements have attracted worldwide attention and set an example for developing countries around the world. Benin is willing to learn from China's successful experience, explore a democratic system and development model suited to its own reality, deepen cooperation with China comprehensively, and push for deeper and more solid bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)