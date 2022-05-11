China-donated Sinovac vaccine doses, medical equipment reach Benin

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Benin Yan Yan (R, Front) presents medical equipment to the cabinet director of the Beninese Ministry of Health Petas Akogbeto (L, Front) in Cotonou, Benin, on May 10, 2022. Benin on Tuesday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines as well as medical equipment donated by the Chinese government. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

COTONOU, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Benin on Tuesday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines as well as medical equipment donated by the Chinese government.

The handover document was signed by the Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Benin Yan Yan and the cabinet director of the Beninese Ministry of Health Petas Akogbeto in Cotonou, a port city of Benin, Tuesday afternoon.

This donation is composed of doses of Sinovac vaccine and syringes, x-ray machines, multi-parameter monitors, electric syringe pumps, medical beds, ECG devices and several resuscitation respirators.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Yan said that the support of China to Benin in the health sector is a living manifestation of the deep cooperation between the two governments and the deep friendship between the two peoples.

"China and Benin are friends and brothers, which have very good cooperation in the health field to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," he said.

