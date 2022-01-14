Benin receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China

COTONOU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Benin on Wednesday received a second batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines as well as syringe units donated by the Chinese government.

The handover document was signed Wednesday afternoon in Cotonou, between the Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao and the Beninese Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin.

Hounkpatin said that this donation followed a first batch made on March 21, 2021, which had made it possible to support the launch of vaccination in his country. According to him, China was very early on by Benin's side since the outbreak of the pandemic and has always shown its support at all stages of Benin's fight against the pandemic.

For his part, Peng said he saw in this donation a new gesture of solidarity from China to help the people of Benin to find a normal life. He stressed that China always remains a loyal partner, friend and brother of Benin.

According to data from the World Health Organization, 1,815,764 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of January 3 in Benin, with 1,421,442 people fully vaccinated, or 11.7 percent of the population.

