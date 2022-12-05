Table tennis match held in Cotonou to celebrate 50 years of friendship between China, Benin

Xinhua) 11:15, December 05, 2022

Players compete in a table tennis match as part of the celebration of 50 years of friendship between China and Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Players communicate with a referee (C) before a table tennis match as part of the celebration of 50 years of friendship between China and Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A player competes in a table tennis match as part of the celebration of 50 years of friendship between China and Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

