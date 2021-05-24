Benin's Talon sworn in as president for second term

Xinhua) 09:55, May 24, 2021

PORTO-NOVO, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Patrice Talon was sworn in as Benin's president on Sunday in the political capital Porto-Novo for a second term in office.

Talon took the oath of office before the Constitutional court chaired by Joseph Djogbenou on Sunday.

"We acknowledge your swearing in and give to you the go-ahead to perform your presidential duties for the coming five years", Djogbenou declared.

In his speech upon taking office, Talon called on Benin's people for national unity to ensure the development and the fight against poverty.

"Our challenge and our guiding principle should be to silence our disagreements and concentrate ourselves on the essential: consolidate our march toward progress while remaining mobilized and together in our fight against poverty, our actual and only enemy", he declared.

Talon believed that the momentum he was calling for will enable Benin to achieve energy self-sufficiency within 30 months, nationwide free access to drinking water by end of 2023, the consolidation of democracy and sustainable strengthening of good governance.

Talon won April 11 presidential election for a second term of office in duo with the vice-president Mariam Chabi Talata.

