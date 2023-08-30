President of Benin to visit China

Xinhua) 09:18, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon will pay a state visit to China from August 31 to September 3.

In response to a question concerning the visit, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China and Benin enjoy long-standing and profound friendship. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations last year.

Over the course of more than half a century, China and Benin have treated each other with sincerity and friendship. The bilateral relationship is a fine example of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust between developing countries, the spokesperson noted.

In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment and guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Talon, the China-Benin relations have maintained a good momentum of growth, with deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various sectors and close communication and coordination in regional and international affairs, the spokesperson said.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Talon, and the two heads of state will hold talks. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji will meet with President Talon respectively. President Talon will also attend the Global Trade in Services Summit, the spokesperson said.

"We are confident that this visit will provide new impetus for the friendly cooperation between our two countries in various sectors and bring the bilateral relationship to a new height," the spokesperson added.

