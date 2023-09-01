Trending in China｜The ink brush

The ink brush is an indispensable tool in the art of Chinese calligraphy and is considered one of the "four treasures of the study." The brush is commonly made from materials like bamboo, wood, porcelain and horn for the handle, and the bristles are from animal hair. Although there are different types of brushes, they all have flexible tips, which allows for fluid and expressive calligraphic lines.

