Athlete Dining Hall at Hangzhou Asian Games Village ready for operation
Photo taken on Aug. 28 shows the Athlete Dining Hall at the Hangzhou Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Tianqi)
According to the organizing committee of Hangzhou Asian Games, the Athlete Dining Hall will start serving on September 9.
Six dishes are displayed at the Athlete Dining Hall at the Hangzhou Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Tianqi)
The dishes include Dongpo pork, Sister Song's fish broth, stir-fried shrimp, quick-fried beef with scallions, Garlic spare ribs, and stir-fried pork.
Photo taken on Aug. 28 shows the Athlete Dining Hall at the Hangzhou Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Tianqi)
The dining hall includes a hot meal section, a cold and room-temperature meal section, a beverage area, and an open-display section. Among them, the hot meal section offers cuisine primarily featuring Chinese flavors, East Asian flavors, South Asian and Subcontinental flavors, Arabian and Middle Eastern flavors, as well as European flavors.
Photos
